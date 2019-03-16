South Africa: Stormers Too Good for Jaguares At Newlands

Cape Town — The Stormers made it three consecutive wins with an impressive 35-8 bonus-point victory against the Jaguares at Newlands on Friday.

They will now head on a four-week tour of Australasia full of confidence, having outscored the South Americans by four tries to one.

The visitors absorbed some early pressure from the Stormers and struck first as some quick hands saw right wing Bautista Delguy score in the corner, with the touchline conversion going wide.

The Stormers were on the scoreboard soon afterwards as SP Marais slotted the first of what would be three penalties in the first half.

The home side took the lead with a try which featured both Du Plessis cousins as flyhalf Jean-Luc's attacking chip was collected by centre Dan who scored next to the posts.

The Jaguares responded with a penalty from flyhalf Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, but the Stormers had seized the momentum and two more Marais penalties saw them go into the half-time break 16-8 up.

The Stormers were crucially first to score in the second half, after stopping the Jaguares just short of the tryline, they marched them back and skipper Siya Kolisi peeled off a strong driving maul to score the second try.

The Jaguares threw absolutely everything at their hosts in search of a response and got within inches of the tryline again, but the Stormers defence stood firm.

Another attacking lineout presented another opportunity and after a few phases it was scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies who threw a dummy next to a ruck to dart over.

That gave the Stormers 20 minutes to look for another try which would secure them the bonus point and it eventually came from another powerful driving maul as replacement scrumhalf Justin Phillips got over to score in the corner

Next week the Stormers take on the Hurricanes in Wellington (Saturday, March 23 - 08:35 SA time), while the Jaguares have a bye.

Scorers:

Stormers

Tries: Dan du Plessis, Siya Kolisi, Herschel Jantjies, Justin Phillips

Conversions: SP Marais (2), Jean-Luc du Plessis

Penalties: Marais (3)

Jaguares

Try: Bautista Delguy

Penalty: Joaquin Diaz Bonilla

Teams:

Stormers

15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Dan du Plessis, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 SP Marais, 10 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Juarno Augustus, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kitshoff.

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Cobus Wiese, 20 Jaco Coetzee, 21 Justin Phillips, 22 Ruhan Nel, 23 Damian Willemse

Jaguares

15 Joaquín Tuculet (captain) 14 Bautista Delguy 13 Matias Moroni 12 Bautista Ezcurra 11 Ramiro Moyano 10 Joaquin Diaz Bonilla 9 Tomas Cubelli 8 Javier Ortega Desio 7 Tomas Lezana 6 Pablo Matera 5 Tomas Lavanini 4 Guido Petti 3 Santiago Medrano 2 Julian Montoya 1 Mayco Vivas

Substitutes: 16 Gaspar Baldunciel, 17 Santiago Garcia Botta, 18 Enrique Pieretto, 19 Matias Alemanno, 20 Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 21 Martin Landajo, 22 Juan Cruz Mallia, 23 Sebastian Cancelliere

Source: Sport24