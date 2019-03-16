Uganda: 5 Children's Killing - Police Arrest Three

The police have arrested three men in connection with the killing of five children in Kyenjonjo District on Thursday.

"We have arrested three suspects as we continue to investigate leads to the possible motive behind the killing of five children," Ms Lydia Tumushabe, the Rwenzori West regional police spokesperson, told Saturday Monitor yesterday.

In the wee hours of Thursday, five children were killed by unknown assailants at the home of Joseph Tumwebaze, a businessman in Kahompo Village, Bufunjo Sub-county.

Mr Gerald Akampulira, a relative who was first locked up by the thugs before they killed the children, said the thugs broke the door glass panes before gaining access into the house.

He said when the thugs entered, everyone was taken by surprise and they immediately dragged him to his bedroom and locked him up.

The thugs cut and killed the children, beat up Tumwebaze's wife, before dumping her into Kahompo stream, from where she was rescued by neighbours and taken to hospital.

The deceased children are Barbara Atuhairwe, 7, Oscar Alinganiza, 4, Lynette Ayinebyona, 3, Davis Tulinomugisha, 2, and Abwooli, a one-month-old baby.

Ms Alice Bayooga, the grandmother of the children, wondered what exactly prompted the killing of her grandchildren. "My son had no any misunderstanding with any person around Bufunjo Sub-county. Why did they kill my grandchildren?" she said.

Tumwebaze was not in the house at the fateful hour as he had gone to Kasese.

Mr Jackson Mbonigaba, the chairperson of Kahompo Village, said: "In the last three years, there was another murder where Tumwebaze's brother killed the brother in-law in a bar in Rwenjaza village which may have contributed to this killing."

