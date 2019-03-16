South Africa: DA Releases Candidate Lists for 2019 Elections

The Democratic Alliance has released its list of candidates for the National Assembly and provincial legislatures ahead of the 2019 general elections.

As expected, party leader Mmusi Maimane tops the list, while stand-out figures John Steenhuisen, Natasha Mazzone, James Selfe, Mike Waters and Glynnis Breytenbach also feature among the top names.

Gwen Ngwenya, who resigned as the party's head of policy in January, is also named on the list.

The DA is the last of the country's three largest parties to release its lists ahead of the May 8 elections.

The ANC and the EFF released their full list earlier this week.

Parties contesting this year's national and provincial polls had to submit their lists to the Independent Electoral Commission by the close of business on Wednesday.

Source: News24