16 March 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: DA Releases Candidate Lists for 2019 Elections

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Staff Reporter

The Democratic Alliance has released its list of candidates for the National Assembly and provincial legislatures ahead of the 2019 general elections.

As expected, party leader Mmusi Maimane tops the list, while stand-out figures John Steenhuisen, Natasha Mazzone, James Selfe, Mike Waters and Glynnis Breytenbach also feature among the top names.

Gwen Ngwenya, who resigned as the party's head of policy in January, is also named on the list.

The DA is the last of the country's three largest parties to release its lists ahead of the May 8 elections.

The ANC and the EFF released their full list earlier this week.

Parties contesting this year's national and provincial polls had to submit their lists to the Independent Electoral Commission by the close of business on Wednesday.

Source: News24

South Africa

Most Wanted Gauteng Serial Rapist Nabbed At His Hideout

Gauteng's most wanted alleged serial rapist, Sipho Mbatha, is finally behind bars. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.