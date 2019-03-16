16 March 2019

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: More Fish 'Walk Out' At Swakop

By Adam Hartman

PEOPLE had a treat of fresh fish after a school of maasbanker 'walked out' of the sea at Vineta beach at Swakopmund on Friday.

The phenomenon is described by marine resources officials as a 'walkout'.

It happens when a shoal of fish may have swum too close to the shore during high tide and was then forced on the rocks by predators such as seals.

They then get trapped in the shallow rock pools as the tide recedes, making them easy pickings for humans who collect them in bucketfuls.

A similar event happened a Mile 8 about a month ago.

It is apparently a very common occurrence which is not always witnessed.

