South Africa: Proteas Bowl First in Final ODI Before World Cup

Cape Town — The Proteas have lost the toss and will bowl first in the fifth and final ODI against Sri Lanka in Cape Town.

In what is his last ODI in South Africa, JP Duminy was given the honour of tossing the coin but Sri Lankan skipper Lasith Malinga came out on top.

Faf du Plessis announced at the toss that he would have batted first had he won.

South Africa go into the match with a number of changes.

Aiden Markram will open the batting with Quinton de Kock while Dwaine Pretorius and Andile Phehlukwayo are both included.

Teams:

South Africa

Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

Sri Lanka

Upul Tharanga, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Priyamal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga (captain)

