Southern Africa: SADC Sympathises With Malawi and Mozambique Flood Victims

THE Southern African Development Community (SADC) has expressed solidarity with Malawi and Mozambique after floods in both countries led to fatalities and left thousands of people displaced.

SADC executive secretary Stergomena Lawrence Tax during the opening of the SADC Council of Ministers meeting in Windhoek on Friday said the region has learned with great sadness that floods in southern Malawi killed at least 45 people to date, while 31 700 people have been affected.

A state of emergency was declared by Malawi's president Peter Mutharika on 8 March.

In Mozambique, more than 60 people died when Cyclone Idai made landfall late on Thursday.

"We express our condolences to stand in solidarity with the governments of Malawi and Mozambique and the families of the departed," Tax said.

Also speaking at the opening of the Council of Ministers meeting was chairperson of the SADC Council of Ministers and Namibia's deputy prime minister and minister of international relations and cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, who said while some areas in southern Africa were affected by the drought, others were affected by floods.

This, Nandi-Ndaitwah said, calls for the region to put firmly in its agenda issues of climate change to see how it can mitigate and adapt to climate change.

"Allow me to express our solidarity with the people of Malawi and Mozambique and more especially, the families who lost their loved ones because of these climatic conditions," she said.

The SADC Council of Ministers meeting started on Friday and ends Saturday.