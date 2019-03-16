South Africa: Police Urge Parents of North West Pupil Who Was Stabbed to Lay Charges

North West police have appealed to parents of a primary school pupil who was allegedly stabbed with a sharp object at his school this week to come forward.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said she has been informed about the incident, in which it is alleged that a 10-year-old pupil allegedly sustained injuries after being stabbed at a school in Ventersdorp on Thursday. But no case has been opened with the authorities.

She said the police are appealing to the parents to come forward and lay criminal charges.

"If indeed the incident has happened, we are appealing to the parents of the learner to visit the Ventersdorp police station and lay charges. Our officers are ready to assist the family and the matter will be treated with dignity. So far no case has been opened by the family of the alleged victim," said Funani.

The Citizen reported on Friday that the Grade 4 pupil was allegedly stabbed in his back with a mathematical instrument.

It's claimed the victim was caught unaware as one pupil tried to stab another.

Meanwhile, police have appealed to anyone with information about the person or people who stabbed a Grade 8 pupil at Tlhabane Technical High School in Rustenburg, North West, on Wednesday, to come forward.

Funani said the girl, 13, who is fighting for her life in hospital, was found unconscious and lying in a pool of blood in the school toilet. The pupil had sustained a stab wound to her stomach.

"A group of pupils were going to the girls' toilet around 10:30 when they made the shocking discovery. They found their fellow pupil lying unconscious in a pool of blood. The pupil was stabbed in the stomach," she said

Funani said it was not known when exactly the Grade 8 pupil was stabbed, but police investigators suspect that she could have been attacked between 10:00 and 10:30.

No one has been arrested yet. Police were investigating a case of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

"We are appealing to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of any suspects to come forward," she said.

The stabbing incident is the second one at a North West school in less than a month.

On February 26 a pupil, 13, was arrested after he allegedly used a pair of scissors to stab a classmate, 14, to death.

The incident took place at Mateane Primary School in Diretsane.

It is alleged that the teen stabbed his classmate in the chest after trying to separate two other boys who were fighting.

