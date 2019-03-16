Nigeria: Troops Kill Suspected Robber, Arrest Three Cultists in Benue

Troops of the 72 Special Forces Battalion killed one of the suspected armed robbers dressed in military camouflage, robbing motorists on Yelwata-Kadarko road on the Nasarawa and Benue border.

The troops also arrested three suspected cultists said to have been terrorising the North-Bank general area in Makurdi.

Samson Zhakom, the Assistant Director Army Public Relations in charge of the battalion said this in a statement.

Mr Zhakom listed items recovered from the robbers as one locally made rifle, three rounds of 7.62MM special ammunition and one empty case of7.62MM Special ammunition.

He said one locally made revolver pistol, one round of 9mm and a poly bag containing weeds suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered from the suspected cultists. (NAN)