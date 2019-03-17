Tanzania: African Court Doubles Its Judicial Productivity

THE President of the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights, Justice Sylvain Ore has said that the Arushabased Pan African organ has doubled its judicial productivity and is optimistic that it will even do better this year.

Speaking during a New Year staff dinner recently, Justice Ore noted that the Court has demonstrated professionalism, perseverance and team-spirit to achieve the results.

"Our major achievement in 2018 is judicial productivity, which almost doubled over the past two years," he emphasised. He reminded the 80-plus staff that the mission of the Court was to render justice to Africans and African victims of violation of their rights, noting: "We can be proud to have rendered justice to a greater extent in 2018".

"As we have already began 2019", he said, the Court should stay focused on the vision of strengthening the culture of human rights in Africa.

Regarding the on-going reforms at the African Union (AU) initiated under the guidance of the immediate past chairperson of the AU President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Justice Ore wanted the Court to be a model for internal reforms and an efficiency icon for the rest of the institutions and citizens of the continent.

The African Court, which was established by the African Charter and came into operation initially in November 2006 in Addis Ababa and a year later to its permanent Seat in Arusha, has finalized 48 cases and has 135 pending cases so far.

The first four years of the Court's operations were mainly dedicated to recruitments and creating the Rules of the Court.

The first Judgment was rendered in 2019. So far, 30 African countries have ratified the protocol establishing the Court, however, only nine countries- Benin, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, The Gambia, Ghana, Malawi, hosts Tanzania and Tunisia-have made the declaration to allow individuals and NGOs to access the Court directly.