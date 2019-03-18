Zimbabwe: Macheso, Jah Prayzah Join Relief Efforts for Cyclone Idai

Following the disaster that struck some parts of the country due to the ravaging Cyclone Idai, musicians have joined the campaign to mobilise aid for victims.

The worst affected areas are Chimanimani and Chipinge, where Government and non-governmental organisations have dispatched teams to assess the damage and mobilise assistance for the cyclone victims.

Up to 70 people have died and families have been displaced while others are still missing.

Zimbabwe Red Cross Society humanitarian ambassador and musician Alick Macheso pleaded with well-wishers to assist victims of the natural disaster.

"As the Red Cross Humanitarian Ambassador, my thoughts are with the victims of Cyclone Idai. Chawana umwe mangwana chiri kwako. Chawana mnzako chapita mawa chiri kwaiwe. Let's join hands and make a difference. Remember there is never too small an effort in humanitarian work. Chidiki kwauri chikuru kune asina," noted Macheso on his official Facebook page yesterday.

He called on people from across the country to partner Zimbabwe Red Cross Society in its endeavour to assist the victims.

"To partner Zimbabwe Red Cross response efforts, call or email the Operations Director Mr Karikoga Kutadzaushe on [email protected] or 0771674797. You can also drop food and non-food relief materials at No. 10 St Anne's Road, Avondale, or their warehouse at No. 165 Kambuzuma in Harare. Those around Zimbabwe you can visit any Red Cross centre near you."

Another musician, Jah Prayzah, urged people from all walks of life to give a hand in this time of need.

"As Zimbabweans our culture is to assist each other in times of need. This is our problem and we have to assist affected families. We all know what happened in Chimanimani. Houses were swept away by the floods. I have brought two suitcases full of clothes to challenge you to also assist. Bring everything that you can -- blankets, food and clothes -- to our offices at 31 Herbert Chitepo Avenue. We have a bus that will take the donations to affected areas," said Jah Prayzah in a video clip posted on his Facebook page.

The video clip was accompanied by the following message in text: "Let's join our hands and help those who have been affected by the cyclone. No donation is too small to make a change. Anything you think can assist those in need right now in Chimanimani please bring it over. For those with direct access, please send your donations over to Chimanimani, for those who are willing but do not know how to get the stuff there feel free to bring them over to 31 Herbert Chitepo in Belvedere tomorrow (today) or contact 0773620162, and we can send in all our items at once. Remember no donation is too small to make a change."