Nigeria: '80% of Child Sexual Abusers Are Known to Family'

Pastor Bisi Adewale of Family Booster Ministry International has decried the menace of child abuse and molestation which he said had become an epidemic.

He lamented that 80 per cent of child abusers and sexual predators are known to the family.

Adewale spoke at the weekend in Lagos during the presentation of the book, "Protecting Your children from sexual Abuse".

The 23- chapter book which was the 92nd book to be published by the publishing arm of Family Booster, a nongovernmental organization (NGO), also detailed 51 heart-rending stories of victims of child sexual abuses.

Speaking with newsmen, the popular life coach and author of several books on parenting stressed that sexual exploitation of children has assumed an epidemic proportion and all hands must be on deck to tame the menace.

He said many parents had exposed their children to sexual abuses due to negligence and nonchalant attitudes.

According to him, the book has been published as an intervention to teach parents what they need to do to protect their children from sexual predators.

He also harped on the importance of sex education for children which he noted was also the focus of the book.

Adewale pointed out that parents more often than not shy away from discussing issues of sex with their children as they consider such a taboo.

However he noted that sex education is different from sexualization, adding, "Sex education is teaching children how not to be sexually abused which is different from sexualization which implies encouraging children to go and indulge in sex".

He said: "We should be concerned about this epidemic. Every day you hear of an 60- year old man abusing a 12- year old girl and so. We need to do something about this epidemic. Many people don't know that something like this is going on.

"Many parents are not listening to their children. This book exposed the mistakes made by some parents. It is on record that 80 per cent of child abusers are close the family. We need to give our children the right education on issues of sexual abuse to protect them from sexual predators."