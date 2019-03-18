Zimbabwe: Aussie-Based Zim Artist, Enzo Ishall Join Forces

AUSTRALIA-BASED Zimbabwean jazz crooner Cozzy Kozile, who recently released three new singles within two months, has caught the eye of the promoters of Kanjiva hitmaker Enzo Ishall's current tour in that country.

Kozile, who is popularly known as Cozzy, told Standard Style on Wednesday that he had been roped in for Ishall's show in Perth, which was scheduled for yesterday alongside DJ Levels.

He expressed confidence that the show would be a success as Zimbabweans in the Diaspora were starved of local music.

"People are in the Diaspora yes, but one way or the other everyone misses the original African music flavour, jiti will make everyone remember where we come from," Kozile said.

The 30-year-old Afro-jazz musician, who is based in Perth, revealed that he started composing music when he was eight years old and has 46 songs waiting to be released.

He said of the three songs he had released, Ndidaire was produced by Mac Dee, while Kurera Bere and Zvirimudzimba by Maselo Pabeata at Galactic Studios in Australia.

Brothers Brighton Magaya from Zimbabwe and Kennedy, who is based in Australia, were working on producing the videos.

"The songs are still getting into people, but I have received so many messages from people saying the lyrics are speaking to their lives," he said.

"There are issues that are happening in people's lives and sometimes music helps us refresh our minds, but I have decided to help people by bringing not only music, but advice and ideas through my music."

He appealed to music promoters and sponsors to also focus on upcoming artistes and provide them with opportunities to showcase their talents.