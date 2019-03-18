16 March 2019

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Harmonize's New Hit 'Kainama' Captures Moment Dancer Lost Her Wig

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sylvania Ambani

If you are planning on putting on a wig and going out dancing, then make sure it is tightly secured, unless of course you fancy picking it up from the dance floor.

This is the lesson that a video vixen for Tanzanian singer Harmonize learnt during the video shoot of the artiste's latest song, Kainama.

The moment when the dancer lost her wig is captured in Harmonize's newly-released video, featuring Diamond Platnumz and Nigerian singer Burna Boy.

Head straight to minute 2:55.

'LOST WIG'

The song has been well received by the musician's fans with more than 1 million views already just days after its release.

However, what has captured the attention of hawk-eyed fans is a small part of the video where one of the video vixen dancing behind Harmonize flips her head backwards, in the process sending her wig flying.

She however recovers it masterfully before it lands on the floor and bends over behind the singer to put it back on her head.

Tanzania

Shein Calls for Research to Support Development

PRESIDENT Ali Mohamed Shein says Zanzibar can make further progress in achieving development goals and overcome… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.