Tanzanian Golfers' Fire Blanks in Botswana

NATIONAL junior golf team found the going tough in the final round of All-Africa Junior Golf Challenge on Friday, to finish 11th in Gaborone, Botswana.

The battle of 13 countries ended at Phakalane Golf Estate Hotel Resorts on Friday, in which Tanzania junior team managed a combined 277 final round best three score, which was the worst round at event, to aggregate 1029 (259, 245, 248, 277).

Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) Competition Secretary, Enock Magile told the 'Sunday News' from Botswana yesterday that the final round was challenging to all competing teams due to Botswana weather though Tanzanian players suffered even more.

He said that Garv Chadha carded 94 gross in the final round, while Aliraza Hussein posted 89. Michael Masawe managed 94 also for the Tanzania team, while Juma Likuli carded non-counting 97 gross.

The team dropped one place from 10th to 11th spot. The four-day 72 hole competition for boys and girls saw South Africa teams celebrating double victories in the 2019 event.

South Africa girls successfully defended their title for a third successive year, while the boys claimed a 21st consecutive victory in the prestigious junior championship.

In girls' category, Caitlyn Macnab, Kiera Floyd and Kaiyuree Moodley combined for a winning score of 551 for South Africa.

Zimbabwe finished second and Nigeria at bottom of the field of three countries. Many countries including Tanzania did not send girls teams.

In boys' category, Sam Simpson, Casey Jarvis, Martin Vorster and Christo Lamprecht kept South Africa's proud winning record on track with a total score of 806.

While Uganda made up six shots in the final round to take second placed and join South Africa in the Toyota World Junior Team Competition to be held at the Chukyo Golf Club in Toyota City, Japan later this year.

South Africa also enjoyed a strong showing in the Individual Competitions. Macnab won the girls competition on a total score of 20-under-par 272, with rounds of 66, 71, 67 and 68. Moodley was second on 284 and Floyd third on 290.

Simpson won the boys individual title by nine strokes on a winning score of 23-under- par 265 with rounds of 64, 69, 63 and 69. Runner-up Lamprecht finished on 274, Jarvis was third on 275 and Vorster's finish fourth on 276.