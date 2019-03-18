Tanzania: Govt Starts Land Identification, Registration Plan

A NEWLY launched government programme, which aims at identifying and registering all land in unplanned urban settings countrywide to help occupiers acquire residential licences at 5,000/-, is expected to start in Dar es Salaam tomorrow.

Upon its implementation the programme is anticipated to increase the security of tenure, reduce land disputes, arbitrary distribution, increase land value, land rent and bring about order and stability in land ownership in the country.

Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, William Lukuvi disclosed at the launch of the programme in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

Mr Lukuvi said the implementation of the programme would start in Dar es Salaam and later in other parts of the country with funds from the government and planning authorities.

According to him, the ministry has developed an electronic system using mobile phones to identify and collect people's information.

The information collected will help in the preparation of a database, which will allow owners to verify and pay 5,000/- to acquire their residential licences.

"The residential licenses are a government initiative to bring about major economic transformation to its people.

It's an initial stage for land formalisation in the country and can be used by land owners as collateral in financial institutions and legal entities for securing loans as capital and bonds.

Among other things, the information can be used for development purposes, which are important for the country," said Mr Lukuvi.

He noted that the programme would help facilitate the supervision of the development of land by abiding by the laws and setting principles of preventing more unplanned cities and environmental degradation.

Previously, the programme was being implemented as a pilot study in Kinondoni and Ubungo districts by using an integrated land management information system (ILMIS).

For this case, the minister said the residential licence would last for five years and later the owners could secure titled deeds. As per the requirements of the law, the programme will not include areas such as unsafe areas like valleys, hills, public open spaces set aside for roads, electricity and oil pipelines.

Elaborating on the programme, a land officer, Mr David Malisa, pointed out that the intention was to identify and register 500,000 plots in unplanned areas in Dar es Salaam and identify 300,000 plots, which have been surveyed and tittles authorised, but occupiers have not been granted ownership and issuance of 600,000 residential licences to owners, who have not collected their documents.

Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Selemani Jafo pledged to cooperate in the implementation of the programme by 100 per cent.

Mr Jafo said the two ministries would see to it how experts from the Geographical Information System (GIS) could work together to ensure the programme utilised minimal resources as planned.

The Permanent Secretary in the responsible ministry, Ms Dorothy Mwanyika said 70 per cent of people in the country settled in unplanned land without any legal documents to support their ownership.

She noted that the majority of people could not afford an earlier plan as people had to pay 250,000/- to secure a title deed, but this time many people would be able to afford to acquire a formal type of ownership documentation.