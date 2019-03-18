Tanzania: Lake Victoria to Supply Water to More Regions, Minister

AS the commemoration of the national Water Week kicked off yesterday, the government plans to extend water supply from Lake Victoria to more regions within the Lake Zone and central regions of Tabora and Singida.

The Minister for Water, Prof Makame Mbarawa highlighted that the contracts for the construction of infrastructure for supplying water from Lake Victoria to Bariadi District in Simuyu Region were ready and that the contractor is expected to be at the site from September this year.

"The project will cover Bunda District, Bariadi and Itilima in the first phase, where the second phase will involve projects of extending the lake water supply to Singida Region," he said.

On supplying Lake Victoria water to Tabora Region through Nzega District, the minister said that construction work stands at 60 per cent and that the project is expected to be completed by November this year.

He added that in the national water week which started yesterday, his ministry has planned different activities which will see all key stakeholders involved in finding a lasting solution for not only availability of water, but also its safety for citizens.

"There will be a national water debate coordinated by my ministry involving researchers, policymakers, activists and leaders to discuss the challenges in the water sector," he said.