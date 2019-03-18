Tanzania: Shein, Magufuli Success Needs to Be Maintained - Samia

VICE-PRESIDENT, Samia Suluhu Hassan, has reminded Tanzanians that the admirable achievements gained in both Zanzibar and mainland needs to be maintained so that people can benefit for long.

"We have improved infrastructure- roads and public buildings and there is visible progress in all sectors.

We should celebrate the success, but remember to preserve it," Ms Samia said here yesterday in her speech to grace a forum organised to commend President Ali Mohamed Shein for implementing the CCM manifesto and good performance.

The forum held at the 'Verde Hotel- Azam Luxury resort & Spa,' north of the Stone Town was organised by CCM's Women wing (UWT), which describes Shein as a champion in implementing the party 2015/2020 manifesto.

The Vice-President said Dr Shein deserve praise because he has proved to be a good leader with a lot of success in agriculture, education (free education in nursery, primary, secondary), social welfare (Universal pension) and health (after successfully reviving the free health policy introduced by the first President the late Abeid Amani Karume).

She said, "We witness workable plans in improving health by constructing new hospitals and increase in health budget and promoting vocational training so that we can have many engineers/technicians to occupy employment opportunities being created as we implement the industrialisation policy."

She also said that Union President Dr John Pombe Magufuli has also done a lot in Tanzania mainland within a short period of his leadership and that people must show support to the leaders by speaking positively, comply with the laws and join forces against crimes, including corruption.

Ms Hassan also said social, economic and political development, including inclusive economy with women being considered in almost all positions, is another reason to praise Dr Shein along with plans to improve fishing industry (still underutilized) by purchasing two fishing ships.

Prior to Ms Hassan's speech, deputy ministers and representatives from ministries of Education; Land; Information/ Tourism; Empowerment; Trade; Infrastructure; Youth; and Health explained briefly to the audience about the achievements recorded under Dr Shein who retires next year after serving two-five year consecutive terms.

Deputy Secretary General of CCM- Zanzibar, Dr Abdallah Sadalla thanked the women for recognizing the good work done by the top leaders Dr John Magufuli and Dr Shein, as the wing's national chairperson, Ms Gaudensia Kabaka said "It was important for us to gather and discuss the successes which upgrade our country to a better nation globally.