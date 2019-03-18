South Africa: Ramaphosa Tries to Charm Hells Angels and Doubters On North West Campaign Trail

President Cyril Ramaphosa must love a challenge, or someone who dislikes him is in charge of his schedule, because he went into North West for a weekend of elections campaigning just as the party's list of candidates for the legislatures was made public. Well, ja, at least nobody hurled any missiles.

Shading from the hot Mahikeng sun under a huge tree in the courtyard of a school in Ward 32, about a kilometre down the speedbump-riddled road that turns left after the lush Mmabatho Palms Hotel, a lanky biker with a yellow ANC T-shirt and a leather waistcoat admits he has reservations about who to vote for on 8 May. On Sunday the local Hells Angels whipped out their steel horses to show support for President Cyril Ramaphosa, but beneath their serious, focused expressions, they're not all that convinced.

So much could improve in Mahikeng, and the ANC government isn't taking the place the right way, the biker said.

"Look at the roads, some are good, but there are so many with potholes, and as a biker, you strike one pothole and that's it," he said.

Next to him, his friend nodded while cracking open another Castle Light with his...