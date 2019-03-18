South Africa: 2019 Elections - What Do the Top Three Parties Say On Sexual and Reproductive Justice?

analysis

Do you know what your favourite political party's stance is on sex work, gender-based violence and abortion?

So, what do the ANC, EFF and DA all have in common when it comes to sexual and reproductive justice? All three political parties have an "unclear" stance on supporting and advocating for the decriminalisation sex work in South Africa. This is according to the Sexual and Reproductive Justice Coalition's (SRJC) latest campaign calling for the three major political parties to support an increase in the sexual and reproductive health budget for 2020 before voting day on 8 May.

None of the election manifestos concretely address reproductive issues, SRJC chairperson Marion Stevens argues. "(We know) what the ANC's political position on sex work is, but we see a disconnect with the president's commitment to the South African National Aids Council's (SANAC) sex worker plan."

The ANC resolved to decriminalise sex work at its 54th National Conference in 2017, meaning the buying and selling of consensual adult sex should not be considered a criminal offence. The resolution was welcomed by sex workers and activists across the country. So, what makes the ANC's stance unclear? Stevens argues that its support for sex work has been...