Angola and Congo Strengthen Maritime Partnership

Luanda — Angola and the Republic of Congo reaffirmed their desire to strengthen relations in the area of delimitation and demarcation of maritime borders in the light of bilateral agreements and international legal instruments governing the matter.

According to a note from the Ministry of National Defense to which Angop had access Friday, the decision was made during the 1st meeting of the Subcommittee on Verification of the Maritime Border of the two countries, held in the city of Ponta Negra, between March 12th and 15th.

The interministerial delegation from Angola was led by the Minister of National Defense, Salviano de Jesus Sequeira, while the Congolese side was headed by Interior and Decentralization Minister Raymond Zephirin Mboulou.