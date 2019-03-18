South Africa: ANC Lists Will Bring About New-Look Back Benches, Including Premiers, MECs and Tainted Politicians

analysis

The ruling party has taken a gamble by significantly changing its national list of public representatives to Parliament, although how much of this had to do with ANC factional politicking has yet to clearly emerge.

The ANC backbenches in Parliament are set to look quite different after the 8 May elections as the governing party's public representative candidates national list, for example, has ditched all but seven of its 38 committee chairs. In contrast, the front rows in the House, traditionally taken by ministers and their deputies, retain a large measure of continuity as the ANC national list gives top spots to many in the current Cabinet. But the backbenches appear to be cleared to make space for premiers, MECS and one-time labour federation leaders.

While there is no guaranteed direct link between a high ranking on election lists and a job in the executive, it is a tradition that goes back a few elections.

That could create headaches for President Cyril Ramaphosa, although these may be solved with the reorganisation of the executive, largely understood to mean significant trimming of the 70-odd ministers and their deputies, as he announced in his...