Tanzania: Student Killed, 30 Injured As Bus Collides With Train

Tanga — Grief engulfed the home of Ramadhan Fikirini, a Horten Secondary School student, who died after a minibus he was travelling in with 30 others hit a moving train in Tanga Town.

The accident occurred at 4:30pm on Friday at the Dolphine area, killing the student and injuring 30 others. Onboard the minibus were players of the school football team and spectators. The ill-fated bus was dragged by train for about 50 metres after the collision.

Speaking to The Citizen at the deceased's home in Duga Mwembeni, survivors said the minibus used as a commuter plied between Masiwani and Raskazone.

"Ramadhan cautioned the driver to drive properly. Students alerted him to be careful when crossing the railway, but he told us not to be worried," said Mr John Athuman.

Mr Athuman who sustained head injuries said when boarding the bus at the school premises, the driver had turned on at the full blast.

Speaking on the accident, Mr Said Ramadhan, who introduced himself as the deceased's brother, said the family was shocked by the accident and death of their relative.

"We are shocked and saddened by unforgettable demise," he said.

Ms Amina Abdallah, who is still admitted to Bombo Regional Referral Hospital after sustaining on her chest and ribs said the deceased was the captain of the school football team. Bombo Regional Referral Hospital medical officer Jumanne Karia said three students had been discharged, while the one admitted to the Intensive Care Unit had been taken to a normal ward.

"We are therefore remained with 27 students, 18 of them remain unstable. We are working hard to ensure their conditions improve," he said. Tanga Regional Police Commander Edward Bukombe named the minibus driver as Seif Makai, noting that he disappeared after the accident.

"The conductor has sustained major waist fracture," he said.

Horten secondary school headmistress Eugenia Kinamboi said the students were heading to Masechu Secondary School to take part in the football national competition. "Students compete in football and netball being part of their studies. They were supposed to face their Masechu counterparts in a crucial football match," she said.