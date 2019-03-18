South Africa: 13 Killed After Car and Bakkie Collide in Horror West Rand Crash

At least 13 people were killed on Sunday night in a head-on collision on the N12 between Fochville and Westonaria in the West Rand, Johannesburg.

"ER24 paramedics, along with other medical services, arrived on the scene after 20:00 to find that a bakkie and light motor vehicle had collided," ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said.

Meiring said both vehicles were badly damaged.

He said paramedics arrived on the scene to find numerous bodies scattered across the road as well as others trapped inside the two vehicles.

After assessing the scene, they found that five people from the car and eight people, including children, in the bakkie had sustained serious injuries and showed no signs of life, said Meiring.

Nine other people were assessed on the scene. Six, including children, were found to be in a critical condition.

"Once treated, three of the critically injured patients, one being a young child, were airlifted to nearby hospitals by the ER24 Oneplan Helicopter, as well as two other medical helicopters," he added.

Three others sustained minor to moderate injuries.

Meiring said more details surrounding the accident were not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

