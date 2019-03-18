Kenya: Gor Mahia Hero Tuyisenge Lauds Fans' Support

Gor Mahia striker Jacques Tuyisenge has sent a thank you message to thousands of K'Ogalo fans that turned up for their hard-fought 1-0 win over Angolan giants Petro Atletico in the final Caf Confederation Cup group "D" match on Sunday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The 27-year-old scored the all-important goal from a penalty spot on 56 minutes that sent them to the quarter finals of this second-tier interclub championship for the first time under the new competition structure.

K'Ogalo will now await the Wednesday draw to know their opponents in the lucrative stage.

"We did it thanks to their support," said Tuyisenge, who has four goals in this competition.

"Their presence and cheering every touch and tackle keeps pushing us. This is what we need if we want to advance further, may they continue coming even in more numbers than Sunday so that we can make use of our home advantage easily," added the former Police of Rwanda forward.

"It was difficult playing with nine men but we had them as our extra men and we sufficed."

Tuyisenge, who joined Gor in February 2016 on a reported Sh4 million transfer fee from Rwandese side Police, has been instrumental in Gor's journey at the continental level.

He has attracted interest from far and wide with Angolan league leaders Primeiro de Agosto and Democratic Republic of Congo giants TP Mazembe among teams flirting for his signature.

He still has a year at Gor Mahia on his contract.