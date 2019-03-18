Kenya: Could Congested Fixtures for Gor Be an Act of Sabotage?

A worrying piece of news I received over the weekend even as we went into the crunch tie against Petrol Atletico of Angola was that Zamalek of Egypt and Hussein Dey of Algeria were working out some sort of compromise that would see one of them allow the other to qualify for the next round of the Caf Confederation Cup match at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

As usual with all the news swirling on the bush telegraph it was hard to confirm the truth or lack of in this sensational news.

However, I have been around quite a bit and I have seen the sneaky north Africans for long to know that there is no level too low nor treachery too wicked for them in their desperate attempts to sail through in football.

As I have said in these columns before my dislike for the north Africans started in 1984 when the very Zamalek used treachery to kick Gor Mahia out of African club championships.

Since then I have had nothing but disdain for them. World Cup? I will always support teams paired against a north African team. Same way I see Liverpool star Mohamed Salah as nothing but an Egyptian so he can never impress me no matter the acrobatics he performs on the field.

Not that I have anything personal against Salah. Only that he comes from a country of "cheats" in as far as sports goes. I always feel vindicated whenever the north Africans face clubs or national teams from the rest of the world where their sorry bottom get whipped.

That the Arabs can be beaten on fair grounds was proved by none other than Gor Mahia when we hammered the sorry looking Zamalek 4-2 at Kasarani about a month ago.

Don't get me wrong, away from sports I have nothing against the north Africans and actually in my bucket list is a tour of the pyramids of Egypt.

Having said that, I know as you are reading this you are already aware of the results of Sunday night's encounter.

It is my honest hope that Gor Mahia sail through to the next round. While at it, my appeal to the powers that run the local league is to consider rescheduling matches whenever a Kenyan team is having an international game.

It was sad that Gor had to face Kakamega Homeboyz in a mid week encounter while we were preparing to host the Angolans.

A simple act of rescheduling that match would have left K'Ogalo free to concentrate on the continental tie.

I have heard of stories that there could be some people in football management out to frustrate Gor Mahia.

I choose not to believe such because it would only be a confirmed airhead who would go out of his way to sabotage the whole country.