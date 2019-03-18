Malawi: Kyungu Urges Miracle Students to Avoid Being Puppets for Politicians

Paramount Chief Kyungu of Karonga and Chitipa districts has advised students of Marianist Initiative for Rural Artisans Christian Life and Education (Miracle) technical college in Karonga to desist from being used by greedy politicians in the forth coming political campaigns in readiness for the May 21 tripartite polls if they are to grow into productive citizens.

Kyungu said this Saturday afternoon when he attend the college's closing ceremony of their week-long cultural festival where the students displayed various cultural values through dressing, language and traditional dances.

The Paramount Chief warned the students not to form school political party groups that will be used by greedy politicians during campaign which is due to open on March 20 to castigate or disrupt other party meetings.

"Some politicians might entice you with money to get drunk so that you should disturb their opponents' rallies or offer them morale during their political party meetings, say no that.

"This is not your time for politics. Right now concentrate on your studies and excel in life as education is power that will liberate you from the miserable conditions as also you have a future to shape. Time for politics is coming but not now".

One fact about majority of Malawians youth is that they are slow learners. They are the largest population group in Malawi. Yet, they suffer from ills such as unemployment and they are more prone to making unwise decisions.

Kyungu also issued a stern warning to male teachers against exploiting and abusing female students and messing up with their education, saying as a HE4SHE champion, he will not tolerate any deplorable behavior that would ruin a girl child's future.

Taking her turn, the college's Principal Wanangwa Sichone said her school conducts this cultural event annually as one way of unifying the students through various activities.

On behalf of the students, Messiah Kawiya hailed the school administration for the week, saying it had taught all students that no culture is superior to the other and that they will cherish the event for years to come.

Miracle technical college is a Catholic institution under Karonga diocese that is run by Marianists brothers with the enrollment of about 5,000 students.