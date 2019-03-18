Kenya: Lawyer Who Shot His Son Dead Due in Court Monday

Nairobi — A lawyer who claims to have accidentally shot his son dead while in the family car is due in court on Monday.

Nairobi Regional Commander Philip Ndolo said lawyer Assa Nyakundi is being treated as a person of interest in the bizarre incident where he shot his 29-year-old son in the chest.

Ndolo told Capital FM News that following his arrest, Nyakundi fell ill and was admitted to the Nairobi Hospital where he is recuperating.

According to a police report, the two were in their car and had arrived near their house in Muthaiga when Nyakundi decided to change the position of his pistol in the car.

He told police that he "accidentally" pulled the trigger on his Glock pistol, discharging one bullet that killed his son.

After the incident, he rushed him to the Aga Khan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.