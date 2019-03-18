Zimbabwe: Mash Retains Swim Title

MASHONALAND Province yesterday defended their national junior swimming title in style after winning 103 medals at this year's national finals at Petra Primary School in Bulawayo.

The two-day event, which attracted five provinces, saw Mashonaland Province being crowned the national junior swimming champions for the fifth time in a row.

Mashonaland won 45 gold, 32 silver and 26 bronze medals with a combined team points of 1 265 ahead of the runners-up and host team Matabeleland who had seven gold, 22 silver and 17 bronze medals with 661 points.

Mashonaland Country Districts finished as the second runner-ups with seven medals.

But the defending champions Mashonaland were unstoppable as they went home with all nine aggregate trophies.

Mashonaland team captain Matida Musere took the event by storm, winning six gold and two silver medals; and was crowned the 12-year-olds overall aggregate trophy winner.

Wisdom Shumba proved to be a force to reckon with as he grabbed the 12-year-olds boys' overall aggregate trophy with combined six gold and one bronze medals.

Eleven-year-old Kalipengule Limbikani capped the fine performances by Mashonaland as she also walked away with aggregate trophy after scooping five gold medals and two silver.

Mashonaland team manager Nikki Johnson was excited by the outcome at the meet and said they will dominated the event for a long time because of the development programmes taking place in the province.

"We are happy. We are proud with our team performance, as we managed to defend our title for the fifth time.