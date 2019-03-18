South Africa: 27 Stormers Depart for Australasia

Cape Town — A 27-man Stormers touring squad left Cape Town on Sunday for a four-week Australasian tour.

The group includes all 23 players that did duty in the 35-8 win against the Jaguares at Newlands last Friday, along with locks Salmaan Moerat and Chris van Zyl, flyhalf Joshua Stander and prop Michael Kumbirai.

The four-week tour will see the Stormers face the Hurricanes in Wellington, the Blues in Auckland, the Reds in Brisbane and the Rebels in Melbourne as they look to add to their three wins this season.

Head coach Robbie Fleck said that his squad will be looking to grow their game further on tour.

"An Australasian tour is always an opportunity to grow as a unit and definitely something that we as a group look forward to.

"We have made some good progress already this season, but we know that we can raise our standards further, which is the mindset on this tour, he told the Stormers' official website.

Stormers touring squad : Juarno Augustus, Jaco Coetzee, Damian de Allende, Dan du Plessis, Jean-Luc du Plessis, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Corne Fourie, Herschel Jantjies, Steven Kitshoff, Siya Kolisi (captain), Michael Kumbirai, Dillyn Leyds, Wilco Louw, Frans Malherbe, SP Marais, Bongi Mbonambi, Salmaan Moerat, Ruhan Nel, Scarra Ntubeni, Sergeal Petersen, Justin Phillips, JD Schickerling, Joshua Stander, Chris van Zyl, Cobus Wiese, Damian Willemse

Source: Sport24