Namibia: Lira Celebrates 40th At Warehouse Theatre

On Thursday night, South African soul singer Lira pulled off a sensational show to an ecstatic Warehouse Theatre crowd. The spirit of getting lost in the music and dancing yourself to a better place was present as soon as the singer stepped on stage.

Opening the show were Lize Ehlers and Sean K with songs from their old and new albums.

Ehlers poured her heart out as she sang a new song titled 'Sparkle' and Sean K stunned with his soulful pipes on 'Georgia'.

Lira's set lasted about an hour and the streamlined performance was sequenced with no slow build up towards a big finish, but instead a true celebration with plenty of sizzling peaks.

Beginning with an old favourite 'Phakade', the crowd sang along effortlessly and roared with approval as the singer gyrated her hips to 'Believe' and 'Ngiyazifela'.

Lira's dancing emphasised the show's energetic and soulful style and her band seamlessly transitioned between songs. She added relatable elements to her performance and dazzled with her bald head in a lovely mustard body-hugging dress.

No back-up singers joined her on stage which created a sensual and intimate feel.

The singer talked about her love for Namibia, since being here for her 33rd birthday, and added: "I thought to myself, why not start the new journey of my 40s with a bang in Windhoek?"

Warehouse Theatre's marketing manger and MC for the night Ashwyn Mberi commented on the preparations for the show. "Warehouse being fully equipped made it smooth sailing".

An amazing turn-out of about 600 people kept the energy levels up until the very end, allowing Lira to finish on an even higher note with the ultimate 'Feel Good' track.

The crowd went wild with not one single person left seated.

Mberi expressed that they were grateful at how many people showed up, even though they did expect a substantial turn-out. "We expected good, but we got great."