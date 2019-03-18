Namibia: //Kharas Appoints Technical Team for Newspaper Cup

The //Kharas region has appointed a regional technical team to prepare its under-20 football team for The Namibian Newspaper Cup.

The tournament is slated for Mariental in the Hardap region from 19 to 22 April.

The technical team was appointed on Monday at the behest of the //Kharas Football League executive committee.

Calvin Mwiya will serve as the head of delegation to the tournament, with Neville Willemse as the team's head coach, deputised by Collin Motinga, while Tuhafeni Fillipus will serve as the goalkeeper coach. Andries Wimmerth will serve as the technical adviser, while Emrico Blaauw will handle the team's logistics. Rudy Isaacs is the team manager, and Roberto Cooper will be the kit manager. Rodney Vries and Lukas Shekwaanyena will serve as medical and public relations officers, respectively.

Speaking to Nampa on Saturday, Blaauw, who is also the //Kharas league secretary, explained that the region plans to perform well in the newspaper cup with the talent it has identified.

"We had the Governor's Cup last year, where all the players from the six constituencies took part, and from there, we have selected players who will be part of the trials this coming week. We have added four players from the Skorpion Zinc winning team last year, and we believe that we will have a formidable team this year," he added.

He said they made sure to go out to all corners of the region, especially to rural areas, as they felt the talent is hidden there.

"With the players at our disposal, I believe we can go all the way, and I see a bright future for not only our region, but the country as a whole," Blaauw noted.

He said if all works out as planned, they see no reason why the cup cannot go to the //Kharas region.

"We would really love to have the elusive newspaper cup in our backyard for the first time. It's long overdue, and now is as good a time as any to make sure we are winning it," he said.

The final selection of the players for the newspaper cup will be done this coming week at Keetmanshoop, he added. - Nampa