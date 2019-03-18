Namibia: Sport Expo Off to Solid Start

MEMBERS of Namibia's business sector and sporting fraternity pledged more than N$600 000 at the launch of the first Sport Expo gala dinner on Thursday evening.

First National Bank had earlier pledged N$150 000, while their challenge was accepted by Nampower who also pledged N$150 000, which was made up of N$50 000 worth of advertising and N$100 000 cash.

Some of the other major sponsors were Rani Trading Group with N$50 000, the Namibia Airports Company with N$30 000, and Oshakati Premier Electric with N$25 000.

Several other companies and individuals pledged N$10 000 each including Curro Windhoek Gymnasium, Nammic, Peter Katjavivi and family, Amos Shiyuka and family, and Bertus Struwig, while well known musician Gazza also pledged N$45 00 worth of musical services in kind.

In total pledges to an amount of N$632 100 were raised to provide a welcome boost to the project.

Namibia's first Sport Expo will be held on 4 to 7 September at Sport Klub Windhoek, with the aim of professionalising sport in Namibia and for budding entrepreneurs to show their skills and exhibit their products.

Prime Minister Saarah Kuugongelwa Amadhila, who gave the keynote address said the initiative represented the Namibian government's high regard for the sports community of Namibia, and demonstrated its commitment to the promotion and development of different sport codes in the country.

"The expo seeks to bring together government leadership, sports administrators, corporates and athletes to look into opportunities and policies for the development of financial sustainability of sport in Namibia," Kuugongelwa-Amadhila added.

She said that government was hard at work to improve the governance aspect of sport, saying that without proper government structures, it will be difficult for codes to progress to the level they are expected to.

She added that this was in line with the Namibia Sport Commission's strategic plan for 2018 to 2022 which will become the roadmap to guide all sports activities in Namibia. The five year plan has the following objectives:

To enhance sports development and participation, to improve sports management capacity, to ensure the compliance to sports legal and regulatory frameworks, to promote financial self reliance in sport, and to enhance national excellence.

"Government is committed to support our sportspersons to enable them to optimise their talents and performance. Government is also determined to ensure a workable system that promotes professionalism and ethical behaviours among different sport activities," she said.

According to Amadhila-Kuugongelwa, the Namibian sport sector employs about 15 000 people, including players, administrators, manufacturers of sport gear and various sport providers within the local sports fraternity.

The sector, however, continues to lag behind in many respects as its contribution to the country's GDP is still well below its potential, she said.

"The sector is acknowledged globally to have a greater economic potential and is being promoted to encourage social cohesion, create employment and alleviate poverty and reduce crime," she said, adding that Namibia's Fifth National Development Plan (NDP5) seeks to uplift the country's youth through 'empowering people and communities through sport.'

"NDP5 further targets to improve Namibia's opportunities to participate in professional sport with the aim of increasing the sector's contribution to employment creation from the 0,2% recorded in 2014 to an envisaged 2% by the year 2022 and it aims to build human capacity to expand organised sport and also upgrade and construct sport facilities throughout the country to enable wider access to sport in both rural and urban areas," she said.

Amadhila-Kuugongelwa congratulated Namibia's sporting athletes on their impressive performances on the international stage, saying it inspired the nation, while the Sports Expo would also help to draw greater numbers of Namibia's youth into sport to prepare them to participate in international competitions.

She called on Namibian sport administrators to strive to maintain excellence in the management of the affairs of the sports bodies and to avoid unnecessary squabbles, 'as these distract them from their duties and discourage both supporters and participants in sport.

"It further tarnishes the reputation of our country internationally, which in turn can jeopardise the opportunities for our youth to participate in sports events that are important for their professional development," she concluded.