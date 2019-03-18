Somalia: Govt Condemns 'Depraved and Despicable' Mosque Massacre in New Zealand

Somalia's president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and prime minister on Friday joined with world leaders to express condolences and condemnation following the deadly attacks on mosques in New Zealand.

In his cable, Farmajo condemned in the strongest possible terms the heinous crime in which many innocent people fell victim while safely and securely performing Friday prayer.

"I condemn the terrorist attack on the mosques in Christchurch in the strongest possible terms and send my condolences on behalf of the people of Israel to the families of the victims, the injured, the government and the people of New Zealand," said the President.

Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire also condemned the attack, saying that "Somalia mourns the wanton murder of innocent worshippers in Christchurch and condemns the brazen act of terror in New Zealand."

The world leaders stressed the need for countering hatred and intolerance, affirming that compassion and coexistence among peoples are the lifeline for humanity from this imminent danger.

New Zealand police said at least 49 people were killed Friday at two mosques in the picturesque South Island city of Christchurch. More than 20 were seriously wounded in what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called a "terrorist attack."

One man was arrested and charged with murder in what appeared to be a carefully planned racist attack. Police also defused explosive devices in a car. Two other people were being held in custody and police were trying to determine how they might be involved.