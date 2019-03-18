Djibouti President Visits Mogadishu

A delegation led the president of Djibouti, Ismael Osmar Gelle has arrived in the Somali capital, Mogadishu on Saturday morning.

President Gelle and his delegation were received warmly ay Aden Adde airport by Somali officials, including by the president, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and ministers.

The two sides will discuss the relations between the two brotherly and neighbouring state.

During his visit, president Gelle will cut the ribbon for the newly refurbished Djibouti embassy in Mogadishu before heading to Beled-Weyn to meet troops stationed in Hiiraan region for the peacekeeping mission.

Major roads across the city have been locked down to beef up the security during his stay.