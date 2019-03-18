16 March 2019

Shabait.com

Eritrea Gold Winner in Mixed Relay Elite Race

Asmara — In the second day of the competition of the 14th African Continental Cycling Championship that is taking place in Bahr Dar, Ethiopia, Eritrea wins gold medal in the mixed relay elite race.

At the competition that is introduced by UCI for the first time of its kind, one country is required to be represented by three men and three women cyclists.

Eritrea was represented by Daniel Teklehaimanot, Yakob Debesai and Meron Teshome from the men group and by Mosana Debesai, Desiet Kidane and Zinab Fitsum from the females group.

So far Ethiopia and Eritrea have stood first and second with three and two gold medals respectively.

