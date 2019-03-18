Zimbabwe: Cyclone Idai - First Lady Consoles Families

Angel of Hope Foundation patron First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has expressed deep sadness at the tragic events that have been brought about by Cyclone Idai which hit the eastern and southern parts of the country resulting in over 70 deaths and destruction of property.

In a statement issued yesterday, the First Lady extended her condolences to the families.

"Our sincere condolences go to the bereaved families who have lost family members and their loved ones," she said.

"We hold them in our prayers. Our hearts also go to those that are in need of relief."

The First Lady said her foundation is mobilising resources to assist the affected families.

"We are in the process of mobilising resources and supplies, which we will be delivering to the victims and their families in Chimanimani and other affected areas," she said.

"We are grateful for the support that has poured in so far and will continue to stand by all victims and their families.

"Let us come together as one and unite as usual and help our brothers and sisters in the Eastern Highlands and other affected areas."