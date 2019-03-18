Somalia: Roadside Bomb Targets AU Military Convoy in Mogadishu

A remote-controlled landmine struck a military convoy carrying African Union troops in southern Somalia on Saturday, witnesses said.

The attack took place on the outskirts of Balad town in Middle Shabelle region after an improvised explosive device ripped through the armoured vehicles ferrying the peacemakers.

The were no immediate reports of the casualties from the IED attack on the Burundian soldiers of AMISOM contingent.

The Al-Qaeda-linked militant group, Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the bombing through a statement, saying one vehicle was destroyed in the attack.