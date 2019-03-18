Namibia: Saints Hit Wanderers for 16

SAINTS, who have already won the Men's Premier League title, thrashed Wanderers 16-1 in a Bank Windhoek Indoor Hockey League match on Saturday.

Saints, who have completely dominated the league this year, already won the title last weekend since they are now too far ahead on the log and cannot be caught anymore. But on Saturday, their title success clearly did not reduce their hunger for success as they pummelled Wanderers into submission.

Owen Hatton opened the scoring with a field goal after two minutes, while Fagan Hansen made it 2-0 a minute later.

Wanderers opened their account with a field goal by Andre Lensing, but that was a false dawn as Saints went into overdrive.

Launching attack after attack, they broke through Wanderers' defence at will to set the scoreboard ticking away.

By halftime they were already 7-1 up, while their relentless attacks continued in the second half as they ran up a record score.

Hansen was Saints' top scorer with five goals, while Liam Hermanus scored four, Cody van der Merwe and Owen Hatton scored three each, and Barend Loftie-Eaton one.

Saints now lead the log on 31 points - a massive 21 points ahead of second placed DTS, who stunned Windhoek Old Boys with a 3-2 victory.

Dylan Finch gave Old Boys the lead after four minutes, but DTS soon equalised through David Britz to make the halftime score 1-1.

JP Britz put DTS 2-1 ahead early in the second half, but Finch scored his second goal two minutes later as WOB drew level at 2-all.

JP Britz however scored a second field goal with seven minutes to go to give DTS a 3-2 victory.

The result sees DTS moving up to 10 points in second place, while WOB are third on six points.

In the Women's Premier League, Saints have also built up a big lead, although their opponents have several matches in hand.

Saints might light work of a congested fixture list which saw them having to play two matches on Saturday, by beating Wanderers 7-1 and Windhoek Old Boys 3-1.

Against Wanderers, Azaylee Philander led the way with three goals, while Joane van Royen, Danja Meyer, Caitlyn Gillies and Amber Dercksen scored one goal each.

Bernice Brink scored Wanderers' solitary goal.

Old Boys provided stiffer resistance against Saints, and even took the lead through Vanessa Schoeman, but Saints gradually asserted their dominance.

Danja Meyer equalised just before halftime, while two second half goals by Caitlyn Gillies gave Saints the victory.

In another Women's Premier League match, Wanderers beat DTS 3-0, after leading 1-0 at halftime. Bernice Brink, Juane Engelbrecht and Charlize Rix scored for Wanderers.

Saints now lead the log on 24 points from eight matches, followed by Old Boys who are on seven points from three matches, and Unam on seven points from four matches.