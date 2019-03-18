16 March 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Great Somali Singers Back Home After 30 Years in Abroad

Tagged:

Related Topics

Famous Somali musician, Hassan Adan Samatar arrived in the Somali capital, Mogadishu on Saturday after 30 years. Samatar was part of high profile Somali figures that accompanied Djibouti President, Ismail Omar Gelle visit's to Somalia.

He left Somalia in 1988 two years before civil strife broke out in the country. He spent his time in Canada and later in Djibouti. Adan Samatar was part of renowned Somali armed forces band- Waberi - that was known for its theatrical entertainment.

He was also accompanied by another well-known figure in Somali music, Ahmed Ali Igal.

Somalia

Govt Records 18.5 Percent Revenue Increase

Somalia government has recorded an 18.5 percent increase in revenue collection. According to dispatch from the Finance… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.