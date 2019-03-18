Somalia: Great Somali Singers Back Home After 30 Years in Abroad

Famous Somali musician, Hassan Adan Samatar arrived in the Somali capital, Mogadishu on Saturday after 30 years. Samatar was part of high profile Somali figures that accompanied Djibouti President, Ismail Omar Gelle visit's to Somalia.

He left Somalia in 1988 two years before civil strife broke out in the country. He spent his time in Canada and later in Djibouti. Adan Samatar was part of renowned Somali armed forces band- Waberi - that was known for its theatrical entertainment.

He was also accompanied by another well-known figure in Somali music, Ahmed Ali Igal.