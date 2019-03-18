Gambia: 'Poultry Farming, a Befitting Enterprise for Youth' Agriculturist

Fafa Cham of the Production Unit at the Department of Livestock Services, has informed poultry farmers across the country, that their production is a befitting enterprise that could enhance their standard of living.

Cham said poultry farming is the right course to reduce poverty in the country with low labour requirement, adding these are advantages that poultry production has over other investments. Cham made this disclosure on Tuesday March 12th 2019, at a ten day training organized by their office in collaboration with PUM senior experts and the International Trade Centre (ITC), through the Youth Empowerment Project (YEP). The initiative was to support poultry farmers, and give them technical advice and guidance to support the poultry industry.

Cham said land would be very limited in the next 10 to 15 years, and as a result of the increase in the population of the country, poultry farming is a viable enterprise.

Cham urged participants to utilize the knowledge gained to create a positive change in their businesses to prove the worthiness of the training; that their department is ready to support poultry farmers by providing technical assistance and advice.

Cham said individually, they would not be able to achieve some of their ambitions but collectively and within a short time, they achieve their goals. He tasked them to have a strong association that would address their concerns.

Pieter Kuhne, a senior poultry expert from PUM and lead trainer, said the participants have a positive attitude which follows the idea that they have given to the training in order to get better solutions for their challenges. Babucarr E Camara, one of the participants, thanked all stakeholders for the support and promised that the knowledge gained would be put into good use.

Modou Touray, specialist at YEP said the training was complemented by visits to individuals' farms where they offered advice and also had a better understanding of the challenge poultry farmers are grappling with.

Thirty poultry farmers including four females, took part in the training. A handbook on poultry practices ordered outside the country, was also given to each participant.