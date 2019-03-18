18 March 2019

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: VP Taylor Leads Liberian Delegation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Liberia's Vice President, Chief Dr. Jewel Howard Taylor, has left the county at the head of a delegation to attend the Crans Montana Forum being held in Dahkla in the Kingdom of Morocco, a release has disclosed.

The Forum is an exclusive platform for high level government and business decision makers to exchange ideas on common interest, especially on peace and security.

This year's forum is under the theme: "BUILDING A POWERFUL AND MODERN AFRICA DEDICATED TO ITS YOUTH".

Other members of the Vice President's Delegation, representing other government ministries, are Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports for TVET, Mr. Peter Bemah and Assistant Minster of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Ms. Mamensie Kaba.

Chief Dr. Howard-Taylor, also the President of the Liberian Senate, is listed to deliver speeches on Africa and South-South Cooperation, Women Leadership, Youth Empowerment, as well as Peace and Security.

Liberia

Liberia's Gaming Industry Under Scrutiny

In fulfillment of its social responsibility, the attention of African Journalists Network is seriously awakened to the… Read more »

Read the original article on NEWS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.