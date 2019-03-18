Liberia: VP Taylor Leads Liberian Delegation

Liberia's Vice President, Chief Dr. Jewel Howard Taylor, has left the county at the head of a delegation to attend the Crans Montana Forum being held in Dahkla in the Kingdom of Morocco, a release has disclosed.

The Forum is an exclusive platform for high level government and business decision makers to exchange ideas on common interest, especially on peace and security.

This year's forum is under the theme: "BUILDING A POWERFUL AND MODERN AFRICA DEDICATED TO ITS YOUTH".

Other members of the Vice President's Delegation, representing other government ministries, are Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports for TVET, Mr. Peter Bemah and Assistant Minster of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Ms. Mamensie Kaba.

Chief Dr. Howard-Taylor, also the President of the Liberian Senate, is listed to deliver speeches on Africa and South-South Cooperation, Women Leadership, Youth Empowerment, as well as Peace and Security.