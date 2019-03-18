16 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir Receives Invitation to Participate in Russian - African Summit

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has received invitation from the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, to take part at the Russian - African summit, scheduled in the Russian city, Sochi in next October.

The invitation was conveyed to President AL-Bashir when he received Saturday at the Guest House the envoy of the Russian President for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister, Mikhail Bogdanov, who arrived in Khartoum in the context of an African tour.

The Russian envoy said that the meeting was an opportunity to discuss all the issues on the bilateral agenda between the two countries, especially in the fields of political dialogue and coordination of common positions on regional and international issues.

He expressed his happiness for mutual trust between Moscow and Khartoum on African, international and Middle East issues.

The Russian envoy said that we highly appreciate the balanced and objective attitude of Sudanese friends on these issues.

He said that the meeting discussed economic and trade cooperation between Sudan and Russia and in other fields, especially in the field of training Sudanese cadres in Russia.

