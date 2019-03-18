Sudan: Day 78 of Sudan Uprising - Momentum Remains Unchecked

Khartoum / El Gedaref / Kassala / North Kordofan — The demonstrations and mass protests of the Sudan uprising demanding the step-down of President Al Bashir and his regime, has entered its 78th day.

After Friday prayers, people went out in mass demonstrations in Khartoum, South Kordofan, Kassala, and El Gedaref in response to the call of the Sudanese Professionals Association and signatories to the Declaration of Freedom and Change.

In Khartoum, hundreds of residents demonstrated in the districts of El Taif, Burri El Dareisa, El Shajara, and El Kalakla in Khartoum, and in El Haj Yousef in Khartoum Bahri (North).

After Friday prayers, hundreds of people participated in demonstrations in public squares, chanting slogans calling for freedom and justice, condemning the State of Emergency, and the suppression of peaceful demonstrators, and confirming the peacefulness of the demonstrations.

El Gedaref

Hundreds of residents of El Sufi district in El Gedaref took part in a demonstration demanding the overthrow of the regime.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that the protesters chanted slogans calling for the step-down of Al Bashir and his regime from power, condemning the arrest of one of the residents of the district and demanding his immediate release.

Kassala

On Friday, dozens of residents of Khashm El Girba in Kassala took part in a mass demonstration condemning killings, arrests and beatings of the peaceful demonstrators.

South Kordofan

The residents of South Kordofan's Kauda, under control of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) carried out a protest in front of the town's mosque on Friday.

The protesters waved banners denouncing the regime and demanding that Al Bashir and his regime be overthrown from power.