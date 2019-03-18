Sudan: Student Dead in South Darfur Armed Robbery By 'Soldier and Fake Troops'

Nyala — A student was shot dead in Nyala on Thursday night, allegedly by gunmen wearing military uniforms. Three suspects have been arrested of whom only one is actually a soldier.

Hanafi Ismail, Nureldin Mohamed, and Abdallah Omar, students at the Sheikh Yousef Mustafa Koran Institute at El Jeer district in Nyala, capital of South Darfur, were reportedly detained by men in military uniforms, under the pretext that the students were violating the State of Emergency regulations, the director of the institute, Mohamed Yousef Mustafa, told Radio Dabanga.

When they reached Nyala valley, the gunmen attempted to seize the students' phones, but the three students resisted. When Hanafi Ismail exchanged blows with one of the robbers, another opened fire, killing him instantly. entered into a fight with one of the perpetrators, then the other one opened fire on them and killed Ismail instantly. His companions Nureldin Mohamed and Abdallah Omar were wounded.

"During the fight, one of the robbers dropped an ID card, which led police to the suspects. Three men were arrested. It was discovered that while one is a corporal in the Sudan Armed Forces, the two others, though in uniform, are not soldiers in the army," Mustafa told Radio Dabanga.