Sudan: Three North Darfur Firewood Collectors Gang-Raped

Kutum — Three young women and girls were repeatedly raped by militiamen in Kutum locality, North Darfur last week. Another was beaten and humiliated. The perpetrators are all still at large.

One of the victims' relatives told Radio Dabanga that a number of militiamen attacked the four young women and girls while they were collecting firewood in the area of Sananat near Damirat Masri and alternately raped three of them at gunpoint in one of the tents.

A fourth girl (14) was beaten, whipped and verbally humiliated.

He said that the three rape victims were taken to Kutum hospital, where a medical report confirmed the sexual violence.

The incident was reported to Kutum police and the military garrison, however the perpetrators have not been pursued or arrested.