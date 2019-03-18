Sudan: Detained Activist Who Assisted Injured in Sudan Uprising On Hunger Strike

Photo: Radio Dabanga

Khartoum — Sudanese activist Nazem Siraj has entered into a hunger strike in protest against his continued detention by the regime without his release or trial.

On February 1, Nazem Siraj was arrested by the security services, together with Ghazi Tawfig and Migdad Fadul, because of their coordination in the treatment of victims of the security forces clampdown on demonstrations.

Siraj, who oversaw the operations of ambulances, treating the injured and the victims of demonstrations, and provided accurate information to the media about the number of dead, wounded, and injured in coordination with hospitals and doctors, remains in detention.

His sister, Nuha Siraj, has been held by the regime authorities and he holds them responsible for any harm.