Somalia: Somali President Hosts Dinner Banquet in Honor of Guelleh

Somali president, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo hosted a dinner banquet at Villa Somalia in honour of the President of Djibouti, Ismaïl Omar Guelleh and his accompanying delegation.

President Guelleh is currently on an official two-day state visit to Somalia, where he is inaugurating a newly-built Djibouti embassy in the capital's Abdiaziz district.

Somali president held talks with the visiting Djibouti leader in the state house on Saturday and discussed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

The security of the city has been extremely tightened with security forces deployed in the main streets, halting the movement of public transportation.