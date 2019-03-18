17 March 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somali President Hosts Dinner Banquet in Honor of Guelleh

Tagged:

Related Topics

Somali president, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo hosted a dinner banquet at Villa Somalia in honour of the President of Djibouti, Ismaïl Omar Guelleh and his accompanying delegation.

President Guelleh is currently on an official two-day state visit to Somalia, where he is inaugurating a newly-built Djibouti embassy in the capital's Abdiaziz district.

Somali president held talks with the visiting Djibouti leader in the state house on Saturday and discussed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

The security of the city has been extremely tightened with security forces deployed in the main streets, halting the movement of public transportation.

Somalia

Govt Records 18.5 Percent Revenue Increase

Somalia government has recorded an 18.5 percent increase in revenue collection. According to dispatch from the Finance… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.