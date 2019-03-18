17 March 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Mogadishu Streets On Lock-Down for the Second Day

The main streets of Somalia's capital, Mogadishu remained closed for the second consecutive day after Djibouti president, Ismail Omar Guelleh arrived in the city on Saturday.

Somali police and military personnel were deployed on the roads who halted the public transport since Saturday in an effort to avert Al-Shabaab attacks during Guelleh's visit.

The local residents in Mogadishu said they fed up with the frequent road closures by the government forces who show no mercy to the students and elderly people.

The city has been hit by devastating car bomb blasts in the past few months as Al-Shabaab stepped up its attacks targeting government buildings and upscale hotels.

