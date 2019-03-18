Somalia: Inter-Clan Battle Erupts in Southern Somalia

At least 7 dead and 17 injured after Clan clashes on Sunday morning reported in Middle Shabelle at locations that come under Adale district.

Local radios report that the clashes were instigated by clan militias from both sides.

Residents said the fighting caused casualties as both militias engaged each other using heavy artilleries.

"The clashes have so far caused death and injuries," a caller from the Buur-Dheere location told Radio Shabelle on the phone.

Lower Shabelle authorities were not available for comment by the time of publishing this story.

It was only last week when two clan militias disputed over land, causing the death of six people. The fighting was later resolved by local leaders and clan elder.