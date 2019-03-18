South Africa: Implicated in Corruption? Behaved Unethically? Lied Under Oath? We Humbly Ask You to Please Withdraw From the ANC's Electoral List

document

If ANC persons who have been associated with acts of corruption, allowed it to take place or failed to take effective measures to stop it, are presented for re-election on 8 May 2019, who is to tell how our supporters will vote this time around?

Dear Comrades,

Last week, candidate lists for Parliament and provincial legislatures were presented to the Independent Electoral Commission by political parties. Some of these lists raise serious questions about the suitability of some of the candidates. As members of the ANC, we do not deem it our duty to comment on lists presented by other political parties. Our strong belief is that candidates on the ANC list should be above ethical reproach, for that is what South Africans expect of the party that played a pivotal role in ushering in democracy in South Africa.

Anc Candidate List 2019 Ele... by on Scribd

Since 1994/5, the vast majority of South Africans who cast their votes during local, provincial and national elections supported our organisation, the African National Congress (ANC).

The overwhelming majority of these voters were not card-carrying members of the ANC. They had an appreciation of what the ANC stood for, recognised its pivotal role...